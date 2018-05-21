Plan Ahead

May 28
Memorial Day at the National Infantry Museum
The National Infantry Museum is usually closed on Mondays, but will be open to commemorate Memorial Day. The Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities include the Paver Dedication Ceremony, Flag Retirement Ceremony and self-guided tours at the authentically restored WWII Company St. For times and additional information, visit www.nationalinfantrymuseum.org.
May 29
Full Flower Moonlight Paddle
Hosted by Outside World Columbus, take a moonlight paddle on Lake Oliver. After a quick lesson on how to kayak, the instructors will lead the group on a 3 mile paddle, go for a swim and relax as the moon rises above the horizon. This is the most popular trip and only 9 slots are available. $25 includes kayak/paddle/pfd. Bring water, a snack and a flashlight. Make a note on your calendar for the June Strawberry Moonlight Paddle scheduled for June 30. Lake Oliver Marina, 5501 River Rd. www.outsideworldcolumbus.com
May 30
Summer Cinema for Kids
“Moana”. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Columbus Public Library. 706-243-2679
May 31
Kids Cooking Class
Join My Boulange’s head chef, Bruno, for a one-on-one experience baking with him. Cost is $20 (cash) per child and must be paid at the bakery to reserve a spot (no calls). Children ages 3-10. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 1111 12th St. #101. www.myboulange.com
June 1
Sunsets at Sweetland
Hosted by Downtown LaGrange Development Authority and Downtown Partners, the festivities are part of the Sunsets at Sweetland series featuring free music and movies for all to enjoy. The gates open at 6 p.m. to a festival atmosphere with local food vendors and activities on the lawn. Tour the Jungle Bus book mobile and watch the movie “Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle” on the huge outdoor screen on the law as soon as the sun sets at 9 p.m. Feel free to bring outside food and beverages along with picnic blankets and chairs. The event is free and the public is invited. www.lagrange.edu/news/sunsets-at-sweetland.html
June 2
Sims Pond Farmers Market
Sims Pond Farms Farmers Market 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through December in Troup County. Visit with farm animals and shop with local farmers and artisans. Featuring: pastured pork, lamb and beef; fresh chicken and quail eggs; goat cheese, milk and oap; candles, plants, CBD products and essential oils; jams, pickles, cakes, cookies, pies, breads, pork skins and peanuts. Check us out on Facebook. There’s always something cooking on the grill. Located at 10 Bailey Rd. (Off Hwy 109/Roanoke Rd., 3.5 miles past Lee’s Crossing/ CVS) 706-885-2996
