Michael Jackson estate slams ABC TV special on his last days

FILE - In this March 5, 2009 file photo, Michael Jackson announces upcoming concerts at the London O2 Arena in London. The estate of Michael Jackson is objecting to the airing Thursday night of an ABC TV special on the end life of the late King of Pop. The estate said in a statement Wednesday, May 23, 2018, that “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” is not approved by Jackson’s heirs, and will most likely violate their intellectual property rights. Joel Ryan, File AP Photo