If you like dinner theater but insist on bringing your own food, here's one option to consider.

The GRT Summer Theatre Festival kicks off with "The Fox on the Fairway", written by Ken Ludwig. It opens May 24 at Columbus State University's Riverside Theatre complex and is part of CSU's "Bring Your Own Dinner" Dinner Theatre. Meet the cast here.
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

Director Shane Hall says “Avenue Q” is like no other show you have seen before. And he believes you will thoroughly enjoy this unique presentation. “It has great music and a lot of really funny moments,” Hall said. What makes the show so extraordi

Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch

It's almost time for this year's Strut The Hooch event. The 3rd annual Strut The Hooch is Saturday, April 1 in Columbus. The event is sponsored by Uptown Columbus, Inc. and billed as a parade "...of absolute fun and silliness!" Participation is free and open to the public, but you must pre-register. Steve Scott, the man behind the event says on the Strut The Hooch facebook page that "Participants can be individuals, musicians, floats, animals, groups and unicorns. If you can think of it, you can join us. It IS a family event however, so let’s keep it modest." The parade route starts at the Springer Opera House, processes to Broadway, goes along Broadway to 12th Street, back down Broadway and disperses at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Participants will organize at the Springer sidewalks at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Columbus MakesIT is also hosting a Strut The Hooch community costume build event March 25 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for those in need of help or a little inspiration. People are encouraged to bring their materials and creativity. You can find out more on the Strut The Hooch Facebook page.

Taj Express Dance Lesson

As part of the Synovus Center Stage Series, RiverCenter presented Taj Express:The Bollywood Musical on March 11. This is the first main-stage Indian production of its kind in The Valley. Free cultural activities for families, including dance lesso