'Survivor' final vote ends in tie, Philadelphia man wins

Wendell Holland, the winner of Survivor: Ghost Island, poses for a photo. For the first time in 36 seasons, the season finale of “Survivor: Ghost Island” ended in a tie. Host Jeff Probst on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, revealed jurors in Fiji were deadlocked at five votes apiece for Holland and Domenick Abbate. It was up to the third member of the final three to break the tie and Laurel Johnson cast her vote for Holland. CBS via AP Monty Brinton