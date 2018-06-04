Japanese royal couple in Hawaii on first official US visit

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, file photo, Japan's Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko watch as Prince Hisahito participates in a sports event at a primary school affiliated with Ochanomizu University in Tokyo. Prince Akishino, the second son of Japan's Emperor Akihito, and his wife, Princess Kiko, are visiting Hawaii for the first time. The Japanese royal couple is on Oahu from June 4 to June 8, 2018, as part of a yearlong celebration for the 150th anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants arriving in Hawaii. They will visit the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl and the Ehime Maru Memorial on Monday, which commemorates Japanese lives lost when a U.S. submarine collided with a Japanese ship, and attend dinner with Gov. David Ige. Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File AP Photo