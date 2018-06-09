St. Croix riverway marks 50 years

Dave Seitz brings his canoe up to his car after paddling the backwaters of the St. Croix River near Scandia, Minn. on Friday, June 1, 2018. Seitz has paddled nearly every inch of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and plans to check his last 20 miles off this summer to mark the 50th anniversary of the riverway. In 1968, efforts to protect the St. Croix led to the passage of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Pioneer Press via AP Jean Pieri