EXCHANGE: 50 years of art tell story of lifelong passion

In this May 2, 2018 photo, Quincy University Professor of Art Bob Mejer speaks in the Brenner Library at Quincy University in Quincy, Ill. Mejer recently encapsulated his five decades in Quincy with a retrospective exhibit of his work. Largely an abstract watercolor painter,Mejer describes himself as a "modernist in attitude" -- he created a course at Quincy University in watercolor painting and founded the Great River Watercolor Society -- modeled after the St. Joe Valley Water Color Society created by one of his mentors. The Quincy Herald-Whig via AP Jake Shane