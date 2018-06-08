Kim Kardashian West the star is now also the reformer

FILE - In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. The reality star successfully appealed to President Donald Trump to release Alice Marie Johnson from prison. Johnson, who spent more than two decades in federal prison on 1996 drug convictions and was not eligible for parole, had her sentence commuted this week. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision