Big Red to take on evil twin Gabibbo in Italian court, again

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2014, file photo, the Western Kentucky mascot, Big Red, runs around the field during an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Western Kentucky mascot will be going another round in the legal fight against his evil Italian twin, Gabibbo. ESPN reported Wednesday, June 6, 2018 that the highest court in Italy published a decision "affirming the merits" of a plagiarism suit filed by Big Red's inventor against the Italian media company that owns Gabibbo, sometimes referred to as the "Barney of Italy." Bradley Leeb, File AP Photo