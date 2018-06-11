Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne celebrate Summer Jam's 25th year

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Lamar, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill helped the famed Summer Jam music event celebrate its 25th anniversary with jam-packed performances. Remy Ma, Tory Lanez and BBD also worked the stage Sunday for the feverish audience at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. AP, File Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision