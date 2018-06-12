Chainsmokers to perform reimagined songs from music icons

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Andrew Taggart, left, and Alex Pall of "The Chainsmokers" pose in the press room with the awards for top dance/electronic artist, top dance/electronic song for "Something Just Like This" and top dance/electronic album "Memories…Do Not Open" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Chainsmokers is looking to mesh their EDM-style with some of the most popular songs from Michael Jackson to Beyonce during one-night only performance in July. Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday, June 13. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision