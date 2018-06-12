Guess co-founder resigns after sex misconduct investigation

FILE - In this May 9, 2002 file photo, Guess Inc. founders and brothers, from left, Armand, Paul and Maurice Marciano arrive at the company's 20th anniversary party in Los Angeles. Guess Inc. says its co-founder Paul Marciano is stepping down after a company-commissioned investigation of allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The company announced in a filing Tuesday, June 12, 2018, with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Marciano is resigning immediately as executive chairman of the Guess board, and his brother and co-founder Maurice Marciano will take over. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo