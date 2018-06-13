Comcast bid for Fox is next after favorable AT&T ruling

FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Avatar” movies, "The Simpsons" and "Modern Family," along with National Geographic. Marvel would get back the characters previously licensed to Fox, reuniting X-Men with the Avengers. But Comcast has said it is preparing an all-cash offer that is superior to Disney’s. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo