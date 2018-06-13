CSU's production of "James and the Giant Peach" kicks off June 14

Columbus State University's theatre department is producing "James and the Giant Peach". Performances are scheduled for June 14-16, 19-23, 26-30 at 10 a.m., and June 17, 24, and July 1 at 2 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex. Tickets are $5-10.
By
Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Local

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

Local

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

Director Shane Hall says “Avenue Q” is like no other show you have seen before. And he believes you will thoroughly enjoy this unique presentation. “It has great music and a lot of really funny moments,” Hall said. What makes the show so extraordi