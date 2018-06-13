Rebel Wilson has Australian defamation payout slashed

FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, actress Rebel Wilson struts across the stage as she is introduced to speak at College Signing Day, an event honoring Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military at Temple University in Philadelphia. Wilson on Thursday, June 14, 2018, had her record 4.6 million Australian dollar ($3.5 million) damages award in a defamation case slashed to AU$600,000 ($454,000) after a magazine publisher appealed the amount of the payout. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo