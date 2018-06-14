At 45, El Hadary offers a World Cup tale of tenacity

Egyptian national soccer team player and Liverpool's star striker Mohammed Salah, right, shares a laugh with goalkeeper Essam El Hadary during Egypt's final practice for the World Cup soccer tournament, at Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Thousands of fans gathered at Cairo's main stadium Saturday to watch Egypt's last home practice before flying to Grozny, Chechnya, where they'll set up base during their World Cup campaign in Russia. Amr Nabil AP Photo