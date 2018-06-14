Russian hopes, fears tied up in Putin's showcase World Cup

From left: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Russian President Vladimir Putin, Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela, Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura of Senegal attend a gala concert of world-famous classical music artists on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)