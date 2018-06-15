AP PHOTOS: Nicaraguans battle over symbols amid unrest

In this May 20, 2018 photo, a pro-government billboard featuring Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo is destroyed by protesters, near a "Tree of Life" sculpture, a pet project of Murillo, in Managua, Nicaragua. During two months of anti-government protests, symbols of Ortega’s administration and even the earlier Sandinista revolution he helped lead have been defaced and destroyed or sometimes appropriated by demonstrators. Esteban Felix AP Photo