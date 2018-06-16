Warner Bros. crackdown puts Dark Mark over Potter festivals

In this Oct. 18, 2014, photo, students from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia wear costumes to attend an annual festival based on the Harry Potter fantasy series conceived by British author J.K. Rowling, including Dan Lemoine, second from right, dressed as the title character; Mollie Durkin, second from left, dressed as the character Hermione Granger; and John Spiewak Jr., left, dressed as the character Ron Weasley, as they arrive at the festival in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia. In 2018, Warner Bros. notified organizers of Harry Potter fan festivals around the U.S. of new guidelines prohibiting any use of names, places or objects from the fantasy series, in an effort to crack down on unauthorized commercial activity at such events. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP David Swanson