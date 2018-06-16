Illustrated love letter by Little Prince author is auctioned

A staff member of the auction house Artcurial displays a watercolor illustration by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, done around 1942, in Paris, France, Friday, June 15, 2018. The illustration showing a likeness of Saint-Exupery's renowned Little Prince atop a globe, adorning an anguished love letter, has sold at auction for 240,500 euros ($289,460). Michel Euler AP Photo