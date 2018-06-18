Kate Spade's funeral to be held in birthplace of Kansas City

FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, the late designer Kate Spade poses with shoes from her next collection in New York. The funeral for Spade will be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church in Kansas City, Mo. Spade was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York City home. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo