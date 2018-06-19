Miss Georgia's new ride features a 365 HP twin turbo, top speed of 167 mph, and enough headroom to wear crown while driving

Annie Jorgensen, Miss Georgia 2018, was presented Monday afternoon the keys to a 2018 Kia Stinger GT to use during her time as Miss Georgia. The Stinger GT has a 365 HP twin turbo and enough headroom to allow her to wear her crown while driving.
By
Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Local

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.