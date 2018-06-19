Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World Cup in Moscow. Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Maluma’s hotel room in Moscow while he’s visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo