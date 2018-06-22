Hope, despair in poetry by immigrant children in US lockup

The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center is shown Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Staunton, Va. The young immigrants held without their parents in prison-like conditions at a juvenile detention center in the mountains of Virginia express despair. Some cling to pleasant memories from home. For a select few, there is hope. For a handful of immigrants who came to the U.S. from central America _ many as unaccompanied minors _ poetry has afforded them an opportunity to tell the world both about their journeys north _ and through the byzantine immigration system. Zachary Wajsgras AP Photo