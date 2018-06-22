Paul McCartney drives down memory lane for 'Carpool Karaoke'

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a “Carpool Karaoke” segment on CBS’ “Late Late Show.” The program on Thursday, June 21, 2018, wrapped up a weeklong stay in London and the Beatles legend joined Corden for a drive around Liverpool. AP, File Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision