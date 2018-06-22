GM: Sabres parting ways with starting goalie Robin Lehner

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner looks on prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Buffalo, N.Y. Lehner will become an unrestricted free agent after Sabres general manager Jason Botterill says the team will not extend a qualifying offer to retain the rights of their third-year starter. Botterill calls it a “difficult decision,” in saying the team has informed Lehner he’s not coming back. He spoke to reporters Friday, June 22, 2018, in Dallas, hours before the Sabres open the NHL draft with the No. 1 pick. Jeffrey T. Barnes, File AP Photo