Israelis, Palestinians await William's inaugural royal visit

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William, laughs while with military veterans now working for the National Health Service as he visits Evelina London Children's Hospital in London. Prince William is set to arrive in Israel and the Palestinian territories, for the first official visit of a member of the British royal family, ending the monarchy’s decades-long mostly hands-off approach to one of the world’s most sensitive spots. The prince kicks off his Middle East visit Sunday, June 24 in Jordan, before arriving in Jerusalem on Monday. Daniel Leal Olivas, Pool AP Photo