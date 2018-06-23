Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends auction at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Julien’s Auctions say Ripley’s Believe It Or Not purchased the sci-fi weapon. (Julien's Auctions via AP)