France, Belgium seek UNESCO recognition for WWI memorials

FILE - In this May 27, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Darrell Carver, based in North Carolina, touches a headstone at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end. Virginia Mayo, File AP Photo