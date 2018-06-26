Buzz Aldrin's ex-manager says she's been unfairly defamed

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision