Plan Ahead

July 2
FSU Flying High Circus
Comprised of talented college students who train and perform as an extracurricular activity, the circus selects its top performers for their stay at Callaway Gardens. Trapeze acts, highwire walks, juggling and more. Robin Lake Beach Dome. Free with admission. 3:30 p.m.
Camp Creativity
New crafts each day. $2 per one-hour session, supplies included. Ages 3 and up. $5 per one-hour session, supplies included Ages 6 and up. New themes each week. Space is limited. Sign up now. 10 a.m.-noon Parent or guardian must remain on premises. Michaels, 1591 Bradley Park Dr., www.michaels.com/campcreativity.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
Florence State Marina. Take a boat ride, compete in putt-putt, make your own ice cream and create a piece of art. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $4-$5 plus $5 parking. Boat rides at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Freedom Fest
National Infantry Museum presents Freedom Fest with live music, cannon firings, Westville demonstrations, and Silver Wings parachute Jump. There will also be activities for the children and a Pint-Sized Patriots Parade. Open to the public. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
Fireworks, Food, Family and Fun
It’s an all-out, all-American celebration at Callaway Gardens. Festivities begin early and last well into the night. Enjoy outdoor adventures, beach and water sports, contests, live music, food and drink specials, circus performances or just take it all in and relax on the shore. A Fireworks Extravaganza ends the night. 9 a.m.-Dusk. Special event pricing. www.callawaygardens.com
Red, White and Blue Cool Pool Splash
Music, food, games and activities at FDR State Park’s Liberty Bell Pool. Ranger DJ poolside. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Admission $1-$5 plus $5 parking. 3676 Ga. Hwy. 354, Pine Mountain, Ga. 706-663-4824
July 5
Fly Fishing 101
Free course where you will learn the difference in rods, gear that is needed, flys and how to cast. Guides will be on hand. 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Whitewater Express, 1000 Bay Ave. 706-321-4720
July 6
Summer Movies on the Beach
Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Fee: free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
Big Dog Heatwave 5-Miler
A point-to-point race with a different distance-5 miles. Race start at Lake Oliver Marina and runs south along the Riverwalk to finish in front of Big Dog Running Co. in Uptown. Suggested parking near the finish and buses will transport to the start line starting at 7 a.m. with the last one leaving at 7:45 a.m. Registration 6:30 p.m. Race start 8 a.m. $25-$30. T-shirts and awards. Early packet pick up noon-6 July 6. 1200 Broadway
