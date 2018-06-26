Floyd Mayweather Sr. found not guilty in Vegas battery case

FILE - In this May 1, 2010 file photo, Floyd Mayweather Sr., left, is seen in Las Vegas. Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s father has been acquitted in Las Vegas of a misdemeanor battery charge after a trial before a judge. Floyd Mayweather Sr.'s lawyer, Nicholas Wooldridge, said testimony took several hours Tuesday, June 26, 2018, before Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia reached the not guilty verdict. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo