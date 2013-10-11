Oct. 15-20, 2013: Greater Columbus Fair at Columbus Civic Center

The Greater Columbus Fair will be held Oct. 15-20, 2013, at the Columbus Civic Center. A $25 Value Pass is available through 5 p.m. Oct. 15. The Value Pass is good for unlimited rides and free admission any one day you choose. Purchase Value Pass at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office, Ticketmaster Outlets, charge by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
Here's a roundup of fair hours and prices:
Oct. 15: 6-11 p.m., $2 admission for everyone, kids 2 and younger free
Oct. 16: 6-11 p.m., buy one get one free unlimited ride wristbands; admission is $5 adults, $2 seniors and children (ages 3-9), free for guests 2 and younger
Oct. 17: 6-11 p.m., $5 adults, free for guests 12 and younger
Oct. 18: 6 p.m.-1 a.m., $7 adults, $2 seniors and children (ages 3-9), free for guests 2 and younger
Oct. 19: 11 a.m.-1 a.m., $7 adults, $2 seniors and children (ages 3-9), free for guests 2 and younger
Oct. 20: 2 p.m.-midnight, bring the front page of the Sunday Columbus Ledger-Enquirer for buy one adult admission, get one adult admission free. Otherwise, admission is $7 adults, $2 seniors and children (ages 3-9), free for guests 2 and younger.
