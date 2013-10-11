Entertainment

Oct. 15-20, 2013: Greater Columbus Fair at Columbus Civic Center

October 11, 2013 10:58 AM

The Greater Columbus Fair will be held Oct. 15-20, 2013, at the Columbus Civic Center. A $25 Value Pass is available through 5 p.m. Oct. 15. The Value Pass is good for unlimited rides and free admission any one day you choose. Purchase Value Pass at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office, Ticketmaster Outlets, charge by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Here's a roundup of fair hours and prices:

Oct. 15: 6-11 p.m., $2 admission for everyone, kids 2 and younger free

Oct. 16: 6-11 p.m., buy one get one free unlimited ride wristbands; admission is $5 adults, $2 seniors and children (ages 3-9), free for guests 2 and younger

Oct. 17: 6-11 p.m., $5 adults, free for guests 12 and younger

Oct. 18: 6 p.m.-1 a.m., $7 adults, $2 seniors and children (ages 3-9), free for guests 2 and younger

Oct. 19: 11 a.m.-1 a.m., $7 adults, $2 seniors and children (ages 3-9), free for guests 2 and younger

Oct. 20: 2 p.m.-midnight, bring the front page of the Sunday Columbus Ledger-Enquirer for buy one adult admission, get one adult admission free. Otherwise, admission is $7 adults, $2 seniors and children (ages 3-9), free for guests 2 and younger.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video