Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Aries
Yesterday you were the soul of practicality, but today you're much more dreamy and idealistic. Try to avoid getting involved in anything that calls for sharp thinking or a clear head because that simply isn't the way your mind is working. Instead, you excel at using your intuition, being creative and tuning into the atmosphere around you.
Lucky Number727
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Optimism is flowing through you, making you feel great. You're in a confident mood, especially when it comes to work. As a result, you may take on more tasks than usual and, much to your surprise, manage to get through them all. However, you must guard against a tendency to take on too much and then become defeated, because that will be annoying.
Lucky Number411
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You need to take some time off today because you don't have as much energy as usual. It's not that you're feeling ill or lackluster, simply that you're longing to put your feet up and let the rest of the world carry on without you. Lose yourself in a good book or go to the cinema to watch a romantic or fantasy film. You feel like escaping into another world for a short while.
Lucky Number091
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Gather your loved ones around you today as you'll make a special effort to make sure that everyone is feeling good, and if you're cooking you'll probably prepare enough food to feed a small army. The trouble is that you'll want to eat most of it yourself, which won't do your waistline any good.
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Trust your intuition today, especially when it comes to your partner and close relatives. Your instincts could give you some very good information about these people or prompt you to take action about them. If you have the time to spare you'll enjoy investigating a subject that you consider to be slightly mystical or mysterious, such as giving yourself a tarot reading or buying an astrological study of your horoscope.
Lucky Number566
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
What a difference a day makes! Yesterday you were busy thinking about how to cut back on your expenses and increase your investments, and today your money is burning a hole in your pocket. Better keep well away from the shops if you know that you'll splurge the moment you get within sniffing distance of a cash register or a carrier bag.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You're in a really good mood today, and you want it to rub off on everyone else. You'll soon cheer up anyone who's down in the dumps, yet without being falsely jovial and irritating. It's a day for indulging yourself, whether emotionally or physically, so be careful if you're supposed to be counting the calories because they'll be the last thing on your mind.
Lucky Number210
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
You long to be with loved ones today. You want a nice, gentle day without any upsets or dramas, and you'll feel happiest if you're with people you know inside out. At some point you'll enjoy being allowed to relax on your own, especially if water is involved. For instance, soak in a bath with rose petals, scent and candles, or float in the swimming pool by yourself.
Lucky Number960
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
This is a fabulous day for being with friends. They'll put a great big smile on your face, and you'll do the same for them. In fact, you'll really appreciate being with people who feel like your kindred spirits, because you'll have a strong sense of belonging when you're with them. There could also be good news about one of your hopes and wishes for the future, which will cheer you up no end.
Lucky Number744
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
You're in a very expansive mood today, which will win you lots of fans. Being so cheerful makes you feel good, so you'll enjoy the day and attract some positive situations and people. Feeling enthusiastic? This will quickly rub off on the people around you. Don't be surprised if you're very popular today, Capricorn!
Lucky Number769
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
The spiritual and mystical side of life comes forward today, and you'll enjoy exploring it. Why not have an astrology reading to find out what's going to happen to you, or you could be inspired to get out your tarot cards. Alternatively, you could visit somewhere that's full of atmosphere and which has a really beneficial impact on your mood.
Lucky Number946
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
You're in a rather extravagant mood today, so watch out. You might get the urge to splurge, and to put all the payments on your credit card so you don't have to think about how much you're spending. Well, you may not have to do so today, Pisces, but you'll know all about it when your next statement arrives, so try not to go overboard unless you're absolutely loaded.
