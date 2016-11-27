Horoscopes for Sunday, November 27, 2016

Aries
The Moon remains in your eighth house of sex, money and power, adding intensity to the day. Even activities involving children and creative endeavors can take on a sense of urgency as the Moon blends with Warrior Mars, casting a shadow over your career and public image. It won't pay to be impulsive and spontaneous... even lovers could get way out of hand. Take it slow and easy.
Lucky Number151
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
You'll need to work hard to balance both personal relationships, business and family as the Moon and Mars clash; try not to lose your temper. It may take more effort than usual to keep the lines of communication open, but it will be worth it. Your relationship with your partner, best friend or business associate can benefit from this energy, especially if you find something uplifting to do together.
Lucky Number654
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Today's tense aspects may provoke sudden outbursts. You might find yourself saying something you really mean but had no intention of revealing; everyone has ugly feelings from time to time that need to be kept private. Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages if you want to keep your tongue. Many Geminians will need to spend a good part of the day organizing their environment.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The lusty Scorpio Moon may tempt you to spend more on pleasure than you ought. If you have a romantic evening in mind, keep the alcoholic beverages to a minimum. You'll want to exercise some self-control amidst the dessert trays and drink specials. If you get greedy, you'll end up regretting it. Enjoy pleasure in sensible moderation.
Lucky Number241
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
You may lose your temper easily as upsets and disappointments mar your day. Disagreements with family members may reach critical mass, causing flared tempers and hurt feelings. The energy generated today demands release, so plan to get a good physical work-out. Whether you decide to go for a walk, a bike ride, or clean your shower stall, it will feel good to work up a sweat.
Lucky Number951
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Your sixth sense could be working overtime, but it's best to keep your feet firmly planted in reality. If you can see it, feel it, taste it, and smell it, then you can be sure of what you are dealing with. Listen only to advice based on common sense. Avoid hunches unless they are based on concrete evidence.
Lucky Number776
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Macho Mars and the Moon blend to create some surprises today, so expect the unexpected. Take advantage of this energy by doing something on the spur of the moment. Rather than letting the day happen to you, take the reins and make something happen! Play everything by ear and go where the wind takes you. How often to you get to be spontaneous?
Lucky Number568
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
The Moon continues to pass through your sign, giving you emotional strength and charisma. You might find you are challenged by a power play at work today, but you can rise above it through your calm persistence. Don't let renegades and upstarts get your goat, and don't be daunted by the obstacles in your way.
Lucky Number671
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Some Archers may be feeling isolated as the sensitive Moon moves through their twelfth house, but don't let this passing mood get you down. Sometimes being alone is good for the soul... besides, being alone is not the same thing as being lonely. Many Archers have learned that it is possible to be surrounded by people and feel very much alone, just as you can be on your own and yet never feel lonely
Lucky Number537
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Enjoy good times with good friends while the Moon shines on friendships... you can renew old ties and create promising new ones during this transit. Why not have friends over for dinner tonight? It doesn't need to be fancy, just gather around your favourite people, play your favourite music, and order some pizza.
Lucky Number387
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
You may find yourself in the spotlight today as the expressive Moon shines in your tenth house of career and reputation. You may need to take a stand for yourself and others at work or in your community. You can perform practical good works under this influence, but you may be undergoing inner turmoil and pressure while Mars continues to wreak havoc in your financial relationships. Hang in there!
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
It should be easier to feel hopeful now... it seems like you can do just about anything you put your mind to and everything is going your way. Optimistic people truly are healthier and live longer, regardless of economic status. Remember that the best is yet to come and what you have now isn't so bad, either.
