November 30, 2016 5:42 AM

Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Aries

March 21-April 19

Getting work done should be easy on this high energy day - others will also be inspired by your vigor and enthusiasm. Friends will want to jump on your bandwagon, so if you have a cause to sell, now is the time to speak up. Just be careful not to lose your focus; if you take on too much at one time, you will not be effective.

Lucky Number

609

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your intuition may be sharper than usual as the Moon blends well Mars and Saturn. if you feel you may be in danger, don't take any chances. Often your sixth sense will process information that slips by your conscious mind, so trust your gut and your heart today.

Lucky Number

668

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Unexpected pressure may add stress to your day, but by evening you are ready to relax with your partner, best friend or spouse. Take this opportunity to talk about what you've been going through lately. The more you can help your partner understand your experiences, the better. Be sure to allow him or her plenty of airtime, too! Make love a two way street.

Lucky Number

911

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You could be a victim of friendly fire in your social life, so be sure to keep your eyes and ears open. If you are not there to represent yourself, someone may misrepresent you. It is nothing personal, simply just what happens when people are left to assume things. Be there and let people know who you are and what you stand for!

Lucky Number

691

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You can make progress in business and legal affairs as the Moon and Jupiter harmonize. Use this energy to express your point of view and persuade others; at the very least you should be able to disarm your enemies and gain a firmer foundation for future success. For some Lions, this aspect will be felt in your relationship with in-laws, who may occasionally seem like enemies!

Lucky Number

367

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon completes her course through your fourth house of home and family, for better or worse. Of course your home is what you make it, and we often create a replica of our childhood experience. If you aren't happy with your living arrangements, you would do well to consider what influences from the past have led you to create something you are dissatisfied with.

Lucky Number

929

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

With so much to do and so much on your mind, you may feel scattered today! It'll be easy to forget dates and appointments, so consider setting an alarm to remind you of important meetings. You may be a bit over-extended and preoccupied at the same time. The telephone may be ringing constantly, providing yet another distraction. Try to focus.

Lucky Number

397

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Protecting your assets and defending your values may become an issue; try not to get into a needless power struggle with someone over personal differences. On the positive side, this is a great day to throw yourself into your work. The powerful emotional energy will help you get the job done.

Lucky Number

701

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You may want to do things on the spur of the moment, but pay attention to detail if you want to avoid unexpected expenses. Even a last-minute decision to go for a bike ride could end up with an injury or a flat tire, so try to think your actions out carefully. Once Mars and Jupiter settle down, you can enjoy a more relaxed attitude towards life. This evening you can let your hair down.

Lucky Number

148

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may feel a bit edgier than usual, especially when reality fails to live up to your hopes and dreams. Find positive uses for this energy, such as working towards making your world a better place. You can't control other people's actions, but you can control your responses and take positive action.

Lucky Number

930

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This is a great time to get together with friends. Whether your idea of heaven is pizza and beer or fine cuisine and wine, tonight's meal is best shared. Good times are the perfect antidote for troubled times, so forget your cares and enjoy the love and laughter in your life.

Lucky Number

677

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You need to take time out to spend with your partner today as they probably have something they need to share with you. If you don't take time now while Mars and Jupiter are stimulated by the caring Moon, you will find that tomorrow will not go very smoothly. Take this opportunity to work things out, even if it's the last thing you feel like doing. A little sacrifice is called for.

Lucky Number

739

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

