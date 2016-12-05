Horoscopes for Monday, December 5, 2016

Aries
Enthusiasm could get the better of you today Aries, urging you to overdo it, or to overcommit yourself in some way. Be especially careful if you're spending money because you'll easily part with a lot more than you intended. You won't turn a hair at the time, but later on you might wonder what on earth possessed you to do such a rash thing. So be careful!
Lucky Number493
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Someone has a powerful desire for freedom, and woe betide you if you appear to be holding them back in any way. You may have to bite your lip and let them do things that you dislike or don't approve of, rather than risk alienating them or making them rebel against you. However, it will be difficult not to say or do exactly what you want, and hang the consequences.
Lucky Number135
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Easy does it! You're tempted to take on too much today, especially if it involves physical activity. For instance, you may decide that if an hour at the gym is good for you then two hours will be twice as good for you, even though your body may not be used to such rigors. As a result, you might end up feeling much worse than when you started, and what's the point of that?
Lucky Number628
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Crabs are full of enthusiasm today, even though it's Monday. In fact, you get so carried away that you push yourself further than usual and end up feeling worn out. With luck there won't be any harm done, but beware of taking more exercise than you're used to or you might feel stiff and achy tomorrow. You should also be careful about overspending if you're going shopping.
Lucky Number989
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You're raring to go now, but take care not to bite off more than you can chew. Don't take on more work than you can comfortably handle and don't set yourself targets that turn out to be impossibly ambitious. Do your best to scale things down a little to avoid getting egg on your face, as it would be embarrassing to have to admit defeat.
Lucky Number574
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Virgo is full of beans today, so it's all energetic and bouncy. You'll hardly be able to sit still because you'd much rather keep moving. However, there's a strong chance that you might do too much and end up feeling exhausted. Be especially careful if you're doing some exercise, because you could push yourself too far and do yourself an injury, such as pulling a muscle.
Lucky Number762
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
It's easy to go overboard today, particularly where money is concerned. Bear that in mind if you're shopping because you won't know when to stop. It's especially likely if you're Christmas shopping because your generosity will know no bounds. But can you afford to make these generous and benevolent gestures or should you be a bit more money-minded?
Lucky Number461
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Be careful today because your words could easily run away with you, leading to embarrassment when you say the wrong thing. You're also feeling very energetic right now, but once again you should try to hold back and not to go completely overboard in case you end up feeling exhausted. If someone offers you an opportunity, make sure it's going to work in your favor before you say yes. And don't over-commit yourself!
Lucky Number691
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You need to pace yourself today, especially if you're doing something physical or energetic. If you don't pace yourself, you'll end up feeling like a wet lettuce, because you won't have any energy. You might even do yourself harm by pulling a muscle or getting some sort of injury, purely because you don't know when to stop. So take it easy, Sagittarius!
Lucky Number608
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You're raring to go Capricorn, especially if you can do something energetic and adventurous. Don't follow the usual Monday routine if you can possibly avoid it. Watch out for a slight tendency to go over the top today and to take on too much, because you're bound to regret it later on. And don't commit yourself to any activities that you know you won't be able to handle, either.
Lucky Number655
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Do your best not to take on more than you can comfortably manage today, whether that means not overdoing it at work or pacing yourself while you're at home. It will be very easy to get carried away by enthusiasm and to commit yourself to things you don't have time for, especially if you're hoping to impress someone with your keen attitude. Better to know your limits, Aquarius, than to bite off more than you can chew.
Lucky Number927
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
You're full of beans today! It's great for getting things done. But will you know when to stop? You're having such a burst of enthusiasm that you're reluctant to slow down. Bear in mind that you shouldn't push yourself further than you can comfortably go, and that you shouldn't make promises you know you won't be able to keep, no matter how sincerely you mean them at the time.
