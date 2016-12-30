Horoscopes for Friday, December 30, 2016

Aries
You see someone in a completely new light today, Aries. They're showing a different side of themselves, by revealing that they aren't such a stick-in-the-mud after all, or by displaying some hidden talents. It just goes to prove the old saying that you can't judge a book by its cover. So get ready to be amazed, delighted and entertained by what happens now.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
As 2017 approaches it's time to start thinking about your plans for the future. Write down ideas in case you forget them, or discuss your thoughts with someone who'll listen without passing judgement. This is also a fabulous day for getting together with friends, especially if you haven't seen them for a while. You'll have a great time catching up on all your news.
Lucky Number676
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
This is a brilliant day for reviewing everything that you've achieved this year and working out what you're going to do in 2017. Don't be afraid to try new things next year, or develop that hidden side of your personality, because the mental stimulation this gives you will inspire you in all sorts of ways. So be adventurous and try some experiments!
Lucky Number334
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You enjoy showing a different side to your personality today. It might be dressing differently or doing something that's completely out of character. You might also meet someone who has an energizing and exciting impact on you, and who encourages you to see life from a completely new angle. This will be an intoxicating experience.
Lucky Number414
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
If you're still feeling frustrated after yesterday's twists and turns, work off steam by doing something that's completely radical or unusual. And take someone along for company if possible. You'll also enjoy exploring a side of your personality that's usually hidden away. What you don't want right now is to get bogged down in routine or to spend time with people who are totally predictable.
Lucky Number843
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You need to be with people who are lively and interesting today. Stick-in-the-muds need not apply! They'll bring out the best in you and help you relax and enjoy yourself. If you're meeting someone for the first time today you'll be fascinated by them, especially if they're slightly unusual. Maybe you'll want to see them again?
Lucky Number973
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
You're in the mood for a change of scene and routine today, especially if you're feeling a little stale after all the celebrations. If you have the day to yourself, consider doing something completely different from your usual Thursday routine, especially if you've never tried it before. And if you're at work, do something exciting and unusual in your free time.
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
You need a break after yesterday's frustrations, so do something that departs from your usual schedule. Be spontaneous and do things on the spur of the moment, as the fancy takes you. Get together with people you haven't seen recently, or who always make you feel good and bring out the best in your personality.
Lucky Number812
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
It's a great day for doing things that are a little bit different, especially if you're starting to feel slightly jaded from eating and drinking too much or being out of your usual routine. If you're visiting the sales you'll enjoy seeing what's on offer and could be tempted by items that aren't your usual style. They may appeal today but if you buy them will you still like them next week?
Lucky Number913
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Need a change of scene after the past few days? Getting bored and want some excitement? This is a fantastic day for doing something that will take you out of yourself, helping you to see life from a different angle and putting the fizz back into your thoughts. A surprise encounter with a neighbor or close relative will take you nicely by surprise.
Lucky Number357
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Fancy seeing what the sales have to offer? Then try to be sensible about what you buy, to avoid that spend-to-save mentality that means you're looking at how much money you're saving on something rather than how much it costs to buy. Be careful about making impulse purchases because they may not be as successful as you'd hoped, and you may even go off them very quickly.
Lucky Number645
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
You'll enjoy showing a different side to your personality today, especially if you've had to be on your best behavior during the past few days. Well, this is a great day for letting your hair down and having some fun. And you don't have to do anything very outrageous in the process, either. It might be exactly what you need if a friend suggests doing something on the spur of the moment.
