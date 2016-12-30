Horoscopes

December 30, 2016 8:43 AM

Horoscopes for Friday, December 30, 2016

Aries

March 21-April 19

You see someone in a completely new light today, Aries. They're showing a different side of themselves, by revealing that they aren't such a stick-in-the-mud after all, or by displaying some hidden talents. It just goes to prove the old saying that you can't judge a book by its cover. So get ready to be amazed, delighted and entertained by what happens now.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

As 2017 approaches it's time to start thinking about your plans for the future. Write down ideas in case you forget them, or discuss your thoughts with someone who'll listen without passing judgement. This is also a fabulous day for getting together with friends, especially if you haven't seen them for a while. You'll have a great time catching up on all your news.

Lucky Number

676

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This is a brilliant day for reviewing everything that you've achieved this year and working out what you're going to do in 2017. Don't be afraid to try new things next year, or develop that hidden side of your personality, because the mental stimulation this gives you will inspire you in all sorts of ways. So be adventurous and try some experiments!

Lucky Number

334

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You enjoy showing a different side to your personality today. It might be dressing differently or doing something that's completely out of character. You might also meet someone who has an energizing and exciting impact on you, and who encourages you to see life from a completely new angle. This will be an intoxicating experience.

Lucky Number

414

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you're still feeling frustrated after yesterday's twists and turns, work off steam by doing something that's completely radical or unusual. And take someone along for company if possible. You'll also enjoy exploring a side of your personality that's usually hidden away. What you don't want right now is to get bogged down in routine or to spend time with people who are totally predictable.

Lucky Number

843

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You need to be with people who are lively and interesting today. Stick-in-the-muds need not apply! They'll bring out the best in you and help you relax and enjoy yourself. If you're meeting someone for the first time today you'll be fascinated by them, especially if they're slightly unusual. Maybe you'll want to see them again?

Lucky Number

973

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're in the mood for a change of scene and routine today, especially if you're feeling a little stale after all the celebrations. If you have the day to yourself, consider doing something completely different from your usual Thursday routine, especially if you've never tried it before. And if you're at work, do something exciting and unusual in your free time.

Lucky Number

871

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You need a break after yesterday's frustrations, so do something that departs from your usual schedule. Be spontaneous and do things on the spur of the moment, as the fancy takes you. Get together with people you haven't seen recently, or who always make you feel good and bring out the best in your personality.

Lucky Number

812

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's a great day for doing things that are a little bit different, especially if you're starting to feel slightly jaded from eating and drinking too much or being out of your usual routine. If you're visiting the sales you'll enjoy seeing what's on offer and could be tempted by items that aren't your usual style. They may appeal today but if you buy them will you still like them next week?

Lucky Number

913

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Need a change of scene after the past few days? Getting bored and want some excitement? This is a fantastic day for doing something that will take you out of yourself, helping you to see life from a different angle and putting the fizz back into your thoughts. A surprise encounter with a neighbor or close relative will take you nicely by surprise.

Lucky Number

357

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Fancy seeing what the sales have to offer? Then try to be sensible about what you buy, to avoid that spend-to-save mentality that means you're looking at how much money you're saving on something rather than how much it costs to buy. Be careful about making impulse purchases because they may not be as successful as you'd hoped, and you may even go off them very quickly.

Lucky Number

645

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll enjoy showing a different side to your personality today, especially if you've had to be on your best behavior during the past few days. Well, this is a great day for letting your hair down and having some fun. And you don't have to do anything very outrageous in the process, either. It might be exactly what you need if a friend suggests doing something on the spur of the moment.

Lucky Number

192

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Horoscopes

