Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Aries
Information is erratic early on and things can come out of the blue, but take it all with a grain of salt. It gets much better as the day goes on, as the Moon in your sign makes you begin to feel much more like the old you. Even so, it's really a dog of a day, with just a few bright spots. Late night fantasies can be fascinating.
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Things take a turn for the better, but the main action is happening underground. You will be better off working quietly, on your own if possible. Communications can be a bit spiky, and dealings with large institutions come to the fore. Prepare for some obstructions to develop, though in a few days you will come out on top.
Lucky Number526
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
It's been a big focus on friends lately and now the energy is even stronger in that direction. Your friendships are always important to you and they help stabilize any conflicts that arise between your inner and outer sides. Good contacts will lead to better partnership relations now, especially in the longer term.
Lucky Number907
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Family and career obligations clash today, with you smack in the middle. If your boss is a woman, move with caution, as otherwise you may receive a tongue-lashing. Even if the boss is a male, tread carefully, as things you say can generate annoyance if you are not careful. Still, you do have that charm factor and natural good fortune on your side, and as it's your time to shine, perhaps your ideas will win support if you present them in a nice package.
Lucky Number313
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Leo
if you're feeling touchy this morning, stay in bed. You need to assimilate what's been happening lately and do some refocusing. Not your strong point, but later in the day you will be keen to get out and about. News, especially from distant parts will be stimulating and will help stabilize your long term plan. Stay out of trouble tonight, especially with older people, though the romantic antennae are twitching again.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The atmosphere is pretty spiky today, as bumptious types impose themselves in every doorway. You are usually calm, cool and collected but today things can get your goat. The underlying energy is good, but the superficial interferences with the vibe can be a bit irritating. Focus your ideas on the financials, as you can wrestle a good plan into shape.
Lucky Number151
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
You have Venus and Mars in your house of commitment, so love is on your side, dear Libra. You also have some great ideas for steady progress, especially if you are connected with education, local projects or sales. Resist name-dropping and other egotistical exhibitions, if you want the fun to keep happening. There is a sense then that older people are not on your side and this could be depressing. If you feel tired or blocked tonight, go to bed early and get a good night's sleep.
Lucky Number652
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
With the Moon entering your sixth house of health and service, many Scorpions need to get back to business. If you've been indulging in rich foods and alcoholic beverages, you need to adopt a more healthy diet now. Those of you who have let your work slide in favor of pleasurable distractions will find it's time to play catch-up. There is a time for play, but now is the time for work and discipline.
Lucky Number931
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Frustrations turn to action, so Archers on the prowl will find eager prey, just begging to be devoured. It's a much lighter energy today, but don't blow it by putting your hoof in your mouth. You'll find some afternoon delights, but the spats could turn vicious tonight. The galactic center is active, so there is a long-term meaning to this. Some clever speculative ideas could prove valuable and anything to do with kids will be fun.
Lucky Number812
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
The energy today is not exactly hostile, but is still pretty stressful for you, Cap. Avoid arguments at home and in the workplace, especially with males, who will be inclined to be confrontational. Family disputes could burst into flame, and aggressive individuals will try to walk all over you at work. Ugh. There are hidden forces aligned against you, especially if you work for a big institution, so you need to keep your tongue under control.
Lucky Number090
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Getting the urge to get away? It's a good time to plan that trip you've been thinking of, or to get more serious about putting your thoughts down and maybe even publishing them. Get cracking on that blog. Why not take a course, get some advanced training or find new ways of overcoming standoffs with friends or associates? You could invite them over for a meal, or to help with home improvements.
Lucky Number298
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
It's time to move forward in the restructuring process. Draw up your budget for plans for travel, or higher education, creative change or other ways of blasting off into new spaces. You can overcome old obstructions, because the cosmos is keen for you to fly! Some of these obstructions may stick themselves up today but you have the power to overcome them. Look to the longer term.
Comments