Horoscopes

February 28, 2017 5:41 AM

Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

Information is erratic early on and things can come out of the blue, but take it all with a grain of salt. It gets much better as the day goes on, as the Moon in your sign makes you begin to feel much more like the old you. Even so, it's really a dog of a day, with just a few bright spots. Late night fantasies can be fascinating.

Lucky Number

369

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Things take a turn for the better, but the main action is happening underground. You will be better off working quietly, on your own if possible. Communications can be a bit spiky, and dealings with large institutions come to the fore. Prepare for some obstructions to develop, though in a few days you will come out on top.

Lucky Number

526

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's been a big focus on friends lately and now the energy is even stronger in that direction. Your friendships are always important to you and they help stabilize any conflicts that arise between your inner and outer sides. Good contacts will lead to better partnership relations now, especially in the longer term.

Lucky Number

907

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Family and career obligations clash today, with you smack in the middle. If your boss is a woman, move with caution, as otherwise you may receive a tongue-lashing. Even if the boss is a male, tread carefully, as things you say can generate annoyance if you are not careful. Still, you do have that charm factor and natural good fortune on your side, and as it's your time to shine, perhaps your ideas will win support if you present them in a nice package.

Lucky Number

313

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

if you're feeling touchy this morning, stay in bed. You need to assimilate what's been happening lately and do some refocusing. Not your strong point, but later in the day you will be keen to get out and about. News, especially from distant parts will be stimulating and will help stabilize your long term plan. Stay out of trouble tonight, especially with older people, though the romantic antennae are twitching again.

Lucky Number

339

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The atmosphere is pretty spiky today, as bumptious types impose themselves in every doorway. You are usually calm, cool and collected but today things can get your goat. The underlying energy is good, but the superficial interferences with the vibe can be a bit irritating. Focus your ideas on the financials, as you can wrestle a good plan into shape.

Lucky Number

151

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You have Venus and Mars in your house of commitment, so love is on your side, dear Libra. You also have some great ideas for steady progress, especially if you are connected with education, local projects or sales. Resist name-dropping and other egotistical exhibitions, if you want the fun to keep happening. There is a sense then that older people are not on your side and this could be depressing. If you feel tired or blocked tonight, go to bed early and get a good night's sleep.

Lucky Number

652

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

With the Moon entering your sixth house of health and service, many Scorpions need to get back to business. If you've been indulging in rich foods and alcoholic beverages, you need to adopt a more healthy diet now. Those of you who have let your work slide in favor of pleasurable distractions will find it's time to play catch-up. There is a time for play, but now is the time for work and discipline.

Lucky Number

931

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Frustrations turn to action, so Archers on the prowl will find eager prey, just begging to be devoured. It's a much lighter energy today, but don't blow it by putting your hoof in your mouth. You'll find some afternoon delights, but the spats could turn vicious tonight. The galactic center is active, so there is a long-term meaning to this. Some clever speculative ideas could prove valuable and anything to do with kids will be fun.

Lucky Number

812

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The energy today is not exactly hostile, but is still pretty stressful for you, Cap. Avoid arguments at home and in the workplace, especially with males, who will be inclined to be confrontational. Family disputes could burst into flame, and aggressive individuals will try to walk all over you at work. Ugh. There are hidden forces aligned against you, especially if you work for a big institution, so you need to keep your tongue under control.

Lucky Number

090

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Getting the urge to get away? It's a good time to plan that trip you've been thinking of, or to get more serious about putting your thoughts down and maybe even publishing them. Get cracking on that blog. Why not take a course, get some advanced training or find new ways of overcoming standoffs with friends or associates? You could invite them over for a meal, or to help with home improvements.

Lucky Number

298

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It's time to move forward in the restructuring process. Draw up your budget for plans for travel, or higher education, creative change or other ways of blasting off into new spaces. You can overcome old obstructions, because the cosmos is keen for you to fly! Some of these obstructions may stick themselves up today but you have the power to overcome them. Look to the longer term.

Lucky Number

672

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Related content

Horoscopes

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Daughter on finding items missing from her mother's gravesite: "It hurts my heart"

View more video

Entertainment Videos