Horoscopes for Thursday, March 2, 2017

Aries
Allow yourself some time to play before you count the cost. This is a good day for expressing your creativity and enjoying your children and loved ones. If you can, fly a kite, go swimming, pick wild flowers, or visit the zoo today. There'll be plenty of time for financial responsibilities later.
Lucky Number150
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
As the the Moon dances in your first house of personality you'll be ready to come back to life! Why not plan to go see a movie, or visit friends this evening? You'll enjoy a little escapism and some good company. There's no need to subject yourself to the public masses, but it will be good to leave your cave.
Lucky Number449
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
It should be easy to please and be pleased on this friendly and energetic day. Energy is high and spirits are generally optimistic, so why not plan to have some fun tonight? Get together with your mate, best friend, or partner for some end-of-the-week celebrations... do something on the spur of the moment that you have always wanted to do. It will be good for your soul!
Lucky Number954
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
You could emerge as a real power player in your career field after today; the universe is putting money on your ability to perform in a superior manner. This should mean more money for you in the long run, so don't be afraid to take on extra responsibilities. Take your opportunities as they come.
Lucky Number622
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Open up a map and target a location about ninety minutes away. Then, pack your bags for a day trip. There is something about barrelling down the highway that is so soothing. Spend the day in a place you've never been before, exploring the terrain and meeting the people. If there is no way for you to get out of the house today, try watching the Travel Channel or reading a book about somewhere far away. You need to expand your horizons, so use your imagination.
Lucky Number706
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Make an effort to improve your relationships with business partners and cubicle mates. Take a cue from the wise people you know; exercise tact and diplomacy, and try to be less critical when expressing yourself. This will give you more room to navigate; by playing your cards a little closer to your chest, you afford yourself greater privacy.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The early morning hours favor partnership issues, but soon confusion sets in. This is not a good time to trust anyone else with your responsibilities. In fact, be prepared to take more than your share of life's burdens as some of your friends and associates fall down on the job. The old saying If you want something done right, do it yourself is the theme of the day.
Lucky Number903
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
The presence of fiery Mars in your seventh house of partners can make you exceptionally energetic and forceful today. The next few weeks should be very active for you, so have courage and move forward! Take advantage of this time to make progress: lay down the foundation for great accomplishments over the next several weeks.
Lucky Number934
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The heat created by the cosmic forces is high today, so don't allow doubts and insecurities to ruin the rosy glow. There will be plenty of time to look at love in the harsh light of day; now is the time to wonder at the magic of love and affection. Creativity is sparked by this transit, so be ready for the muse when she comes upon you.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Avoid a fight by being honest today. If you don't feel like socializing, just say so... it's better to be up front about it. You may be in the mood for fun later, so don't rule out scintillating and sensual activities. Take care of the things that are important to you early in the day and then come to a happy compromise tonight.
Lucky Number642
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
There's plenty to do today in your own community and you'll find you are out and about more than usual today. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect your life... if you have had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
It may be very hard to resist a shopping spree again, especially if you are out with your friends today. You'll want to have what everyone else is buying, but try to control the impulse to spend. In fact, you might try leaving your credit cards at home. Just because something is on sale doesn't mean you need it! If you do spend, be sure to give what items you no longer use to the needy.
Comments