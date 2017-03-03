Horoscopes for Friday, March 3, 2017

Aries
Since it looks like you need to balance your bank records this evening, order in for dinner. Enjoy your favourite pizza or Chinese food while you engage in the less-than-pleasant chore of managing your finances. When you have accomplished your mission, curl up on the sofa in front of the television or with a good book... after all, some of the best amusements in the world are free.
Lucky Number387
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The emotional Moon and combative Mars clash, causing power struggles and disagreements at home. You may need to evaluate your behavior; it could be that you have been high-handed or controlling. If this is the case, you can make amends and search for a new way to respond to situations you perceive as threatening. Taking the time to work through personal differences with your family members will be worth it.
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Avoid the hustle and bustle of the social scene as the Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Give yourself a chance to regenerate by taking a long walk and enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. A little bit of heavenly seclusion under your own roof will be good for the soul now. Don't force yourself to be anything you are not.
Lucky Number108
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Your skills and talents may be in demand, leaving you little time for rest. However, your hard work at this time will pave the way for what you need later. Look on the bright side... you are so capable that people truly need you. There are worse things to be than that! Take care of your responsibilities and obligations today so that you can enjoy a lighter load tomorrow. A word of caution: Make sure these really ARE your obligations. Don't allow anyone to use you unfairly.
Lucky Number148
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Take it slow and easy this morning. If you can, stay in bed until noon. There is nothing wrong with getting extra sleep sometimes, and this weekend is a good time to do it. Later this afternoon, you'll be more inclined to socialize. Gather good friends together for an event such as an art festival or a jazz concert. Try a restaurant you have never been to. Just get out and do something, as boredom won't sit well with you today. Shake off those cobwebs!
Lucky Number723
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
The Moon moves through Taurus and your ninth house today, urging you to shake off the doldrums. Those of you dealing with an educational institution may be frustrated by red tape, so do your best to be resourceful and work within the system. When the day is done, you may need to seek relief... Sexual pleasure with a loving, willing partner would be ideal, but if this isn't possible, go for a long walk or bike ride followed by a hot bath. It's important to let off steam this evening, as tomorrow may be especially stressful.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
If you didn't cover all your bases yesterday, you'll be faced with upsets today. The Powers That Be have been watching, so hopefully you've been discreet. If not, you may face censure. Nowadays, forwarding humorous email to your colleagues at work can cost you your position. No matter how strong the urge to share the mirth is, click on the delete button instead!
Lucky Number507
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Finally you can relax and enjoy yourself, so plan for a candlelit evening. With the romantic Moon glowing in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, you can connect with your partner in a most pleasurable way. Even if you are single you can revel in the company of dear friends as the Sun and sociable Venus encourage laughter and love.
Lucky Number154
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through Taurus and your sixth house of health and service today, urging you to put away your toys and clean yourself up. If you've been eating too much junk, today is the day to detoxify your body. Eat only fresh, healthy foods and drink plenty of water; you might even consider going on a juice fast if your health will allow it.
Lucky Number684
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Today promises to be romantic and pleasant as the Moon glides through your fifth house of romance, creativity, and pleasure. Children's interests are also favoured, so make time for the little ones. If you want to charm someone special today, take a few hints from the Taurus cookbook: start with a little sensuality, add some passion, sprinkle with desire and blend well.
Lucky Number542
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
If you've been busy during the past two days, try to enjoy a cosy evening at home tonight. In fact, I highly recommend taking a break from the outside world and spending as much time as possible in your own bathtub. Sprinkle the water with rose petals and pretend you are Cleopatra or the King of Siam if need be. You have earned a few hours of suspended reality.
Lucky Number877
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The Moon moves through your third house of communication, urging you to express your feelings. If nervous tension has been building, it's imperative to work off steam. There is no way you can please everyone all of the time, so stop trying. You will be respected for standing up for yourself... this is not the time to be a martyr! Go for a brisk walk in the fresh air this evening.
