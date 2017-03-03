Horoscopes for Friday, March 3, 2017

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013 Pause

1:45 Why does MCSD want to change its custodian system?

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:39 Cottonmouths coach and general manager discusses search for new ownership

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

0:32 Meet Big Red

2:26 Public defender Stephen Craft discusses traffic laws and vehicular homicide

2:53 Uptown Columbus announces big events for spring, summer 2017

2:46 Wanda Amos discusses owning the Columbus Cottonmouths during a May 2016 interview