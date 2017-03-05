Horoscopes for Sunday, March 5, 2017

Aries
It may seem like the phone is ringing off the hook while the Moon passes through your third house of communication. There'll be much coming and going as the day commences, so be sure to pace yourself. If you require more time, it will be granted. Maturity and experience is one of the keys. Mars trine Saturn is one of the most favorable influences, an auspicious time to initiate projects that bring benefits later in your life.
Lucky Number222
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
With the mindful Moon gliding through your second house of personal finances, it is time to balance your bank book. It isn't always easy to be accountable for every expense, but if you want to know where all your money's going, you need to pay closer attention. It will be all too easy to overspend this month on luxuries while Venus is retrograde.
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
The Moon enters Gemini and your first house of personality, giving you a sense of emotional rebirth. It will be easier to express yourself today, especially in your personal relationships. However, by this evening you may become a bit too intense for your own good. The clash of the Moon in your sign and Mercury your life-ruler may make your emotions overwhelming.
Lucky Number433
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Stress may take a toll in the form of headaches and indigestion today; with so much tension between your sixth house of health and your twelfth house of subconscious matters, you could be swallowing a lot of frustration and rage. Take a few deep breaths and do whatever it takes to remove yourself from an unpleasant situation. Give yourself plenty of time and space to gain a new perspective.
Lucky Number375
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
You may not feel like working, but at least work should not be too stressful today. You may find water-cooler gossip much more intriguing than your personal assignments, but at least try to look busy! Do what you can to form and strengthen strategic alliances. The next two days may be incredibly stressful, so you need to have several back up plans in place. Have lunch with someone who can help further your cause, and enjoy the relatively light mood today.
Lucky Number953
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Pressure may be building in your public life as the Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation. If you've been working hard to make a name for yourself, the next two days may be illuminating. By the same token, if you have been inviting bad karma, events will reveal that which you would hide. Take a deep breath and prepare for some intensity.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Even if it is raining cats and dogs in your vicinity, today's energy can be the equivalent of sunny skies. With the passing Moon lighting up your ninth house of travel and adventure, life is full of potential and possibilities. An optimistic attitude will be contagious, so spend time with those who are open to all the beautiful ideas you have to share with the world.
Lucky Number979
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The mysterious Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money and power today, urging you to dig a little deeper into your psyche. With Mars in a beautiful aspect to Saturn you will need to spend time trying to harness your personal drives and motivations. In this way, you will be better prepared to reap the benefits in times to come..
Lucky Number624
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
The sensitive Moon lights up your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, forming a beautiful aspect with fortunate Jupiter your life-ruler. Passions run high for better or for worse, so be prepared for Technicolor 3D emotions to wash over you. Even if you are calm and serene, your mate, best friend, or business partner is likely to be experiencing overwhelming feelings. You can use this energy to become closer, but handle it with care.
Lucky Number449
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The mindful Moon lights up your sixth house of health and service today, reminding you to adhere to good habits. Disciplines such as Yoga and Tai Chi employ fluid movements without high impact yet will give you a strenuous workout. Believe me, after an hour of Yoga, you feel it. Mars dances with Saturn today, one of the most favorable influences, bringing meaningful, long-lasting accomplishments. It is an auspicious time to initiate projects that are geared for benefits later in your life.
Lucky Number557
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Finally you can relax and experience the simple joys of life, whether it's sleeping in until noon or watching your child take its first steps. Those of you in romantic relationships can finally let your hair down and enjoy each other's company. No pressure, no expectations, just the pleasure of being together. The same holds true for parents and children. Aquarians who spend the day alone will find magical inspiration.
Lucky Number725
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The Moon is forming a beautiful aspect to Jupiter, so financial deals are favoured. Progress knowledge are easier in analysis, investigation or research. Greater sexual enjoyment comes from this influence. If you've never given primal scream therapy a try, you might want to experience it yourself over the next day or two. Bend down with your head between your knees, then lift up with a scream that comes from your toes all the way through to the top of your head. Feel better now?
Comments