Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Aries
A fight you have today with your partner may be a shadow from your past; what is upsetting you may really have roots in your childhood, long before you met your mate. Try not to get upset over little things. Take a few breaths and ponder what is really bothering you. If others seem testy with you today, there is a good chance that they are responding to echoes, too.
Lucky Number709
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
You can make significant progress as the Moon continues to activate your third house of communication. You may find yourself travelling here and there to accomplish your goals, but it will be worth it. Relationships with neighbors and siblings are also favoured; why not meet at a favourite restaurant for lunch? It's time to connect with the special people in your life.
Lucky Number752
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Today's emphasis is on your personal values and finances. Unfortunately, what you want to do and what you can afford to do may be poles apart. Take time now to decide what you can and cannot spend on pleasure and entertainment. With leisure loving Venus in your fifth house of fun and games, you may be driven to seek pleasure at every turn. Find pleasure in things that are free, like walks in the park and playing with your children.
Lucky Number412
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
This should be an energetic, productive day for you. It is good to know that you are valued and needed, and you will be reminded of this today. The old saying, Make hay while the sun shines, applies now. Take advantage of your extra energy and drive while you are in high gear.
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The Moon continues in your twelfth house, making you less than enthusiastic to greet the morning. Anxiety-ridden dreams may have disturbed your sleep, making it hard for you to get started. You can keep working on recharging your spiritual batteries by staying in low gear. There is no need to put undue pressure on yourself. Adopt a relaxed attitude and many problems will clear up on their own.
Lucky Number945
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Working with others should be more satisfying than working alone now. Teamwork does have advantages when done properly. You should make time for both working together and goofing off together, with definite guidelines to signal proper times. Remember when you were in school and a bell would ring to signal the end of class or the beginning of another? Use this technique to keep everything moving forward.
Lucky Number853
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Your supervisors and others in authority may be temperamental today, but that won't stop you from making progress. If you're quiet and listen to that still, small voice, you may receive some invaluable advice. You can benefit from help behind the scenes as the spiritual Sun and loving Venus act as your personal guardian angels. Keep your ear to the ground.
Lucky Number220
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
With an open mind, you can learn just about anything today. It will be easier to focus your mind and your emotional energy on subjects you are currently interested in, as well as the things you are forced to learn. By applying structure to your learning environment, you should be able to conquer any subject step-by-step. Have confidence in your abilities.
Lucky Number135
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
You'll be more aware of interpersonal power plays as the Moon activates your eighth house of sex and money. Not that you would ever participate in such a thing... but you might want to pay closer attention to how you get your needs met. Everyone needs to manipulate in order to survive; it's a perfectly normal, natural, and necessary function. Those who rely on it as their sole method of survival are another story.
Lucky Number759
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Today's heat could be positively channeled into passionate embraces or could be wasted on a ridiculous argument. Take your pick. Your partner could be itching to start a fight, but if you've been paying attention, you will know how to diffuse this time-bomb. With a little tender loving care and patience, you can turn the tiger into a pussycat.
Lucky Number968
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
It's time to pay attention to your health... when was the last time you had your teeth cleaned? For that matter, when was the last time you flossed your teeth? The Water Bearer is not known for his or her fabulous appearance, but stress and responsibility may have taken time away from your beauty routine. Make time for proper meals and healthy exercise today.
Lucky Number787
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Retro Venus sends emotional blessings to you today in the form of cash bonuses, unexpected triumphs, and sexual healing. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth... if the cosmos wants you to have something, accept it without too many questions. Sometimes we get what we deserve, and sometimes we don't get what we deserve. Somehow, we always get what we need.
Comments