March 18, 2017 5:41 AM

Horoscopes for Saturday, March 18, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

A brighter, lighter mood descends as the changing Moon enters Sagittarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure. Dreams about the future are more vivid and romantic while Venus and Mercury are activated, helping you to be more positive about the future if not more realistic. You may have a hard time concentrating as the promise of adventure beckons.

Lucky Number

745

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Spending quality time with your partner will work in your favor and passions rise as the changing Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money, and power. Bulls may be feeling rather randy as the focus shifts to the sensual and mysterious. Enjoy yourself behind closed doors.

Lucky Number

957

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

After tending to chores, the Moon enlivens your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. It's time to spend time with those you are the closest to; they may not be the easiest for you to get along with, but they are critical to your success and your survival. The next two days favor communicating with your partner about ways to improve your joint interests.

Lucky Number

329

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The changing Moon is in your sixth house of health and service today, making your physical, spiritual, and mental health the focus of the next two days. Make an effort to eat healthy, nutritious foods and drink the recommended eight glasses of water today. Gentle stretching exercises such as Yoga or Pilates will help you get in shape, clear your mind, and improve your posture.

Lucky Number

337

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's time to pack up your troubles and look on the bright side of life. The Moon lights up your fifth house of romance and pleasure, so go with the flow. Spending time with children can be pleasurable; they help us stay in touch with our own sense of wonder. Your upbeat mood should be contagious; even if you are down, you will find it easier to smile today.

Lucky Number

206

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Today may start off with a bang, but it will end with you enjoying the comforts of home. You may be ready to curl up in your favourite sofa with the Moon in your fourth house of home and family. Your intuitive powers are peaking now, so listen to what your heart and gut have to say. Ignore what your rational mind says and go with how you feel.

Lucky Number

569

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

There'll be plenty of gossip going around today; keep in mind much of it is likely to be greatly exaggerated. As the day progresses, brilliant ideas may come to you out of the blue. However, you may have so many thoughts spinning around your head that it is nearly impossible to follow any of them. Keep pen and paper with you so that you can write down anything you may want to explore later.

Lucky Number

980

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You should have plenty of energy as a lively mood prevails today. The moody Moon enlivens your second house of finances, giving some of you the itch to go on a shopping spree. If you think spending money on status symbol items will make others think more highly of you, save your cash. It may be tempting to keep up with the Jones's, but in the end it is who you are and not what you have that will impress others.

Lucky Number

571

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The Moon is sailing through your first house of personality and it's time to make a social comeback. Say 'yes' to invitations, even if you're feeling low this morning. By evening, you will be ready to charm and entertain again. You'll especially enjoy doing something new or attending a cultural event as Venus and Mercury make these things seem more glamorous than everyday activities.

Lucky Number

477

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The day may start off with a bang as friends and associates continue to call, but really you're ready to spend some time alone. The moody Moon in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude urges you to spend a quiet time recharging your spiritual batteries. If you must attend a social function, you may find it is easier to listen to others than to say much yourself.

Lucky Number

262

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Take care of business this morning, because you should be ready to party. The changing Moon stimulates sociable Sagittarius and your eleventh house of friends and associates, giving you the urge to get out with your pals. Singles among you may meet someone especially dreamy as Venus and Mercury add a romantic keynote to the night.

Lucky Number

793

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Today you will need all your energy, as Venus and Mercury are stimulated. The changing Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, giving you an opportunity to put in some overtime. With inspirational Neptune gracing your sign, you may think of some brilliant ways to improve your job while you're improving your self-image.

Lucky Number

938

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

