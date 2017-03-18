Horoscopes for Saturday, March 18, 2017

Aries
A brighter, lighter mood descends as the changing Moon enters Sagittarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure. Dreams about the future are more vivid and romantic while Venus and Mercury are activated, helping you to be more positive about the future if not more realistic. You may have a hard time concentrating as the promise of adventure beckons.
Lucky Number745
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Spending quality time with your partner will work in your favor and passions rise as the changing Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money, and power. Bulls may be feeling rather randy as the focus shifts to the sensual and mysterious. Enjoy yourself behind closed doors.
Lucky Number957
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
After tending to chores, the Moon enlivens your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. It's time to spend time with those you are the closest to; they may not be the easiest for you to get along with, but they are critical to your success and your survival. The next two days favor communicating with your partner about ways to improve your joint interests.
Lucky Number329
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The changing Moon is in your sixth house of health and service today, making your physical, spiritual, and mental health the focus of the next two days. Make an effort to eat healthy, nutritious foods and drink the recommended eight glasses of water today. Gentle stretching exercises such as Yoga or Pilates will help you get in shape, clear your mind, and improve your posture.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
It's time to pack up your troubles and look on the bright side of life. The Moon lights up your fifth house of romance and pleasure, so go with the flow. Spending time with children can be pleasurable; they help us stay in touch with our own sense of wonder. Your upbeat mood should be contagious; even if you are down, you will find it easier to smile today.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Today may start off with a bang, but it will end with you enjoying the comforts of home. You may be ready to curl up in your favourite sofa with the Moon in your fourth house of home and family. Your intuitive powers are peaking now, so listen to what your heart and gut have to say. Ignore what your rational mind says and go with how you feel.
Lucky Number569
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
There'll be plenty of gossip going around today; keep in mind much of it is likely to be greatly exaggerated. As the day progresses, brilliant ideas may come to you out of the blue. However, you may have so many thoughts spinning around your head that it is nearly impossible to follow any of them. Keep pen and paper with you so that you can write down anything you may want to explore later.
Lucky Number980
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
You should have plenty of energy as a lively mood prevails today. The moody Moon enlivens your second house of finances, giving some of you the itch to go on a shopping spree. If you think spending money on status symbol items will make others think more highly of you, save your cash. It may be tempting to keep up with the Jones's, but in the end it is who you are and not what you have that will impress others.
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The Moon is sailing through your first house of personality and it's time to make a social comeback. Say 'yes' to invitations, even if you're feeling low this morning. By evening, you will be ready to charm and entertain again. You'll especially enjoy doing something new or attending a cultural event as Venus and Mercury make these things seem more glamorous than everyday activities.
Lucky Number477
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The day may start off with a bang as friends and associates continue to call, but really you're ready to spend some time alone. The moody Moon in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude urges you to spend a quiet time recharging your spiritual batteries. If you must attend a social function, you may find it is easier to listen to others than to say much yourself.
Lucky Number262
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Take care of business this morning, because you should be ready to party. The changing Moon stimulates sociable Sagittarius and your eleventh house of friends and associates, giving you the urge to get out with your pals. Singles among you may meet someone especially dreamy as Venus and Mercury add a romantic keynote to the night.
Lucky Number793
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Today you will need all your energy, as Venus and Mercury are stimulated. The changing Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, giving you an opportunity to put in some overtime. With inspirational Neptune gracing your sign, you may think of some brilliant ways to improve your job while you're improving your self-image.
Comments