Horoscopes for Sunday, March 19, 2017

Aries
Now that the life-giving Sun is about to move into Aries and your seventh house of marriage and partnership, the focus turns to your most significant relationships. This also includes those whom you compete with, so be prepared for a somewhat stressful few weeks. By listening more than you speak, you can respond constructively. To get your way, make it seem like it was your partner's idea.
Lucky Number431
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The balance of power under your roof can be restored as the Moon and Uranus harmonize. You may be surprised at how the simple act of trying to see another's point of view can improve relationships. Spending time at home with your favourite person will be rewarding. Your spirituality and depth of perception increase during this transit.
Lucky Number226
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Unpredictable Uranus blends well with the passing Moon, making today especially lively. You never know who you might meet when you go out this afternoon; you might want to tidy up before you leave the house even if you don't feel like it. There is nothing worse than a chance meeting with an old flame when you haven't bothered to change out of soiled clothing.
Lucky Number990
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The normally intuitive Crab may have exceptionally strong visions today. If you feel your intuition is telling you something, pay attention! Those of you with in-laws may find some difficulty in communication with them now. It may be best to listen as much as possible and to say as little as you can. This is not a day for confrontation, so keep a low profile.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
You can be the star of the show today as Jupiter is activated by the passing Moon. You may make others jealous or inspire opposition, but don't let that keep you down. If you try to repress your natural energy and enthusiasm, you won't be able to reach your fullest potential. Your creative powers are high, so express yourself in the way you are most comfortable.
Lucky Number649
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
The intuitive Moon and unpredictable Uranus combine to bring surprising insights to the surface now. You may wake up remembering a vivid dream that won't leave your mind; consult a dream dictionary or dream analysis site if you need help understanding the language of your sleeping mind. You can impress your friends and family with your psychic senses today.
Lucky Number907
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Venus is retrograde in your seventh house of marriage, partnership and open enemies, slowing down progress in these areas for several weeks to come. Venus will spend many weeks examining the way you feel about beauty, love and money, often by presenting challenges and obstacles to overcome. If you think you are having problems related to this transits, it may be time to consult a professional astrological counselor.
Lucky Number732
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Unpredictable Uranus and the emotional Moon combine to create excitement today. You'll probably be lucky in little, unexpected ways. It wouldn't hurt to buy one lottery ticket just in case! Your personal values will be more obvious to others as the Moon continues to pass through your second house. You can effectively express your values through your actions, so be aware of what your actions reveal.
Lucky Number524
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Today clips along at a lively pace as the Moon glides through your first house of personality. It'll be easier for you to persuade others, so take advantage of this energy. Ego-driven romance is in the air. Seductive Venus may have you making eyes at someone from far away, even if it is only a distant cubicle. Flirt and charm your way through the day and enjoy every minute of it!
Lucky Number480
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Those of you who experience a psychic sense may find it working overtime in unpredictable ways. With both the intuitive Moon and conduit Uranus working with you, you may find spontaneous messages from the universe coming out of nowhere. Even the radio has a way of playing just the right song at just the right moment, making you stop and think. Pay attention to any dreams you have this evening.
Lucky Number133
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
With unpredictable Uranus and the mysterious Moon harmonizing today, anything can happen. Even love at first sight is possible, but remember that those heady feelings usually fade with time. Those of you who have a significant other should consider doing something spontaneous now. Even if you have 2.4 children and a lawn to mow, you need to do something unplanned on occasion.
Lucky Number366
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You need to hit the ground running as your day gets under way; the Moon's presence in your tenth house of career and status shines the spotlight on your achievements today. Jupiter is favoured, so those you have been kind to are sure to repay you with support and gratitude in the not-too-distant future.
