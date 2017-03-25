Horoscopes

March 25, 2017 5:41 AM

Horoscopes for Saturday, March 25, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today, signalling time for a personal retreat. This is a good time to get extra sleep and avoid unnecessary socializing. Recharging your spiritual batteries is important, so do the things that help you regain your balance. A quiet evening at home without the television set or Internet will help you center yourself.

Lucky Number

874

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The changing Moon places the focus on your friendships today and this is one of the best days of the month to enjoy social activities. Those who are single may find love through a group or club you belong to, so be open to meeting new people. Working with others is especially gratifying. Consider getting a few friends together to do something constructive, such as picking up litter in your neighborhood.

Lucky Number

145

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, making some Archers more concerned with how the public sees them. Most Archers I know are refreshingly free of any self-conscious concerns, but you may feel the sting of self-scrutiny now. Just remember that no one notices you quite as much as you do... most people are too worried about themselves to care about how you are doing!

Lucky Number

271

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

With the Moon entering Pisces and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it's time to try something new. Even if all you do is order something you haven't tried yet from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons a bit. The Crab often takes comfort in the tried-and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change.

Lucky Number

850

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

A social challenge may present itself to you today. Friends and associates may be at war, calling on you to choose sides. You'll have to follow your heart on this one, Leo. You don't have to follow the old rules; in fact, if you do, you will be miserable. If you can't avoid the conflict, stick to your personal values like glue. They will serve you well.

Lucky Number

124

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The changing Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, making it important for you to find a balance. This can be a romantic and magical time for you if you are allowed to shine. If you find you are under the control of a mate or partner who resents any attention you receive, you may need to rethink the relationship. A healthy relationship will make you feel good, not miserable.

Lucky Number

472

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, making today perfect for organizing your environment. Have you looked in your refrigerator lately? Throw out anything that is past a reasonable expiration date. Consider your eating habits lately: the act of nourishing your body should be sacred. Don't come to the temple with cakes and chips... bring fresh fruits and vegetables to your table!

Lucky Number

378

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The changing Moon enters your fifth house of fun and pleasure, helping your creative juices to flow. Pleasure-loving Venus will help you shine in social situations, so go ahead and say yes to invitations you receive for today. Spending time with your children or working on creative project will be rewarding. Those of you hoping for a romantic evening are likely to find love under the stars.

Lucky Number

642

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Despite the recent emphasis on public matters, the changing Moon makes you long for home, sweet home today. All the popularity in the world can't make up for being lonely at the end of the day. Many of you are in a state of relationship limbo with Saturn in your sign as retrograde Venus overhauls your closest relationships and the way you respond to intimate situations. Try to connect with your family for support.

Lucky Number

189

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The changing Moon enters your third house of communication, making for a pleasant, if not busy day. Short trips may bring much pleasure, so consider taking a day trip with loved ones. You'd be surprised at how many interesting places are just an hour or two away from your home. Even if you live in the most remote of areas, there is bound to be a beautiful spot for you to discover.

Lucky Number

645

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The changing Moon enters your second house of personal finances, reminding you to tend to your accounts. You may be enjoying a temporary increase in cash flow as the cosmos encourages others to be more generous towards you. Instead of spending money as fast as you receive it, try saving for a raining day. Sure, a new cashmere sweater would be lovely, but it won't collect interest.

Lucky Number

207

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You should feel strong and ready to face the world as the luminous Moon glides through your first house of personality today. Your relationships are likely to be pleasant as both structured Saturn and affectionate Venus encourage harmony. Devote as much time as possible to your mate, best friend, or business partner today. Love and friendship thrive under these influences.

Lucky Number

887

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Horoscopes

