Horoscopes for Friday, April 21, 2017

Aries
It's a curious and unstable day, so be careful in the traffic. However, it soon gets much better and your mind will be creative and imaginative, especially if you are brainstorming at the local. Spiritual realization comes to some, inspired ideas to others among you. As Mars your life-ruler charges into Gemini, your mental state is truly energized, as if the floodgates have opened! The phone runs hot for weeks to come.
Lucky Number836
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Financial matters take up a lot of your attention today, especially where you have others involved. Mars entering your second house warns against taking chances with credit, no matter how attractive it seems, as the energies are somewhat deceptive. Any financial obligation should be handled with care. This includes matters of interest to the taxman, so keep your wits about you. If you must lighten your purse, spend up on a new outfit for the coming wild weekend!
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Your mind is firing on all eight, as the cosmos lights up your natural wit and charm. Be ready to seize those lucky breaks and make the most of them. Strike while the iron is hot. Your personal magnetism shoots through the roof today, as Mars rides into your sign. The iron is not all that's hot, as romance beckons. Get ready, or get roasted!
Lucky Number644
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Energetic Mars enters Gemini this evening, so past actions, good or bad, may catch up with you in coming weeks. The most positive way to make use of this energy is to keep your own counsel and work on your own issues. Develop your inner strengths, and work on releasing your early conditioning. Home life moves more into focus and you'll come up with some solutions at last. Working with the underprivileged is one way of harnessing this energy, as charitable work in general is stimulated. Prepare for a remarkable weekend.
Lucky Number424
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
It's much brighter today, Leo, with a more enterprising and hopeful outlook. You will star in your local neighborhood and visitors will drop in. It's a revolving door at Chez Leo. Contacts or involvement with clubs and associations take the focus in coming weeks, so friends will become even more important than usual. Why not have a soiree tonight? Some bright ideas in business and communication are sure to surface, leading to good results in the near future.
Lucky Number513
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Career energies come into play over coming weeks, as your stamina is boosted by the march of Mars across your mid-heaven. This motivates important actions that affect your future. You may not seek attention for yourself, but your efforts will attract the notice of the public and those in positions of power. You may be ringing the bells for another person, or a cause in which you believe, but one way or another your star will shine.
Lucky Number293
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
The Moon and Mars in Gemini today boosts your charisma and joie de vivre, so you are at your charming best. Your life has been undergoing something of an upheaval recently, but with lovely Venus, your life-ruler having turned the corner this month, the pressure is beginning to ease, especially on your relationships and working conditions. There are still some past issues to resolve, but some excellent ideas are coming your way now.
Lucky Number482
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Mars your life-ruler enters lively Gemini today. Scorpios all have a private, secret sector of themselves that others pry into at their peril. Today is a good day to retreat to that secret spot and get your thoughts and feelings in order. A sense that a big switch is coming is already upon you and so the ideal thing is to make room in your heart for new developments. A partner's income or jointly-held property may require more attention. Collect debts and favors, or make arrangements for repayment of your own debts. Insurance, taxes, inheritance, or money you manage for others are in the frame..
Lucky Number646
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Your mind is working well, but getting things done will be more difficult by yourself than with a partner or partners. Even if you want to be left alone, other people will find a way to physically intrude. In most situations other people make the first move, leaving you to react. Be sure you know what's happening before you leap into a commitment.
Lucky Number260
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The pressure is on in the work environment for many of you, so circumstances may put you in a position to hire others. The flow of physical energy can make you more aggressive or competitive concerning work, co-workers, or employees. If there are problems, you either enthusiastically confront them and seek a solution or give in to angry outbursts or rash actions. Watch the pressure on your health, especially through overwork.
Lucky Number737
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
You are entering a splendid new phase that will awaken your creativity and allow the expression of your talents. The underlying stresses are still there, but you will over coming weeks be able to find creative ways of dealing with them. Matters that have been dragging inexplicably will begin to move forward at last, though the full benefit of this will not become apparent until later in the year.
Lucky Number468
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
It's a day when good ideas are flowing. The main focus for these will be to work on your home and family relationships over the coming weeks. Home improvements will be quite the thing for you, so start planning and prepare for a boost in that direction, as Mars enters Gemini. Be sure to consult with those close, as conflicting ideas will not ease the passage to domestic bliss.
