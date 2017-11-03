Horoscopes for Friday, November 3, 2017

Aries
Someone dear to your heart is down in the mouth today, which is upsetting and disturbing. If you're already concerned about their welfare then what happens now will make you want to push the panic button. But hang on a minute! There's every chance that you're viewing the situation from a very gloomy perspective and that things aren't nearly as bad as they seem. So don't start tearing your hair out just yet.
Lucky Number814
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
More haste, less speed! You're trying to do far too much in too short a time, and all you'll achieve will be to go round in circles or get yourself into a total mess. So calm down, take a deep breath and do things one at a time. If you're in too much of a hurry you'll either make a hash of everything and have to start again, or you'll end up in a furious temper and completely at odds with the rest of the world.
Lucky Number835
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Continue where you left off yesterday because once again you're in the mood to make things happen financially. You're still in a sensible frame of mind so there's little danger of you taking on a bigger financial commitment than you can handle. Even so, you want to make sure you're putting your money to good use and you may decide to seek someone's advice, just to make sure.
Lucky Number560
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Someone got out of bed the wrong side this morning, as you'll discover when they start bellowing at you. Honestly, you'd think they could control their temper better than that, but it seems not. Now, before you go all sanctimonious you should ask yourself whether you might perhaps be doing something that's provoking this person into tearing their hair out. And it's a lot more likely than you might think, you know.
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Someone is in too much of a hurry today, and as a result they're likely to work themselves up into quite a temper if things don't go the way they want. You might also be in a bit of mood now, especially if something is bugging you but you're reluctant to admit it to yourself. Don't take it out on whoever happens to be around, especially if they've got nothing to do with it, because that wouldn't be fair.
Lucky Number718
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
You don't have as much patience as usual today, and it shows. This means you'll be quick to snap at someone or you'll take any adverse comments as a challenge. Be particularly careful about mixing money and friends because this could soon become a very sore point. You should also be wary about lending or borrowing anything valuable in case something happens to it.
Lucky Number516
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Clashes and arguments are almost inevitable today, because a certain person is on the rampage. Unfortunately, it looks as though you're the one with steam coming out of both ears, especially if you're in a panic about something or you're gripped by an overwhelming sense of urgency. It's important to clear the air if you're annoyed with someone, but resist the temptation to turn it into a major drama if it's really only a minor glitch.
Lucky Number485
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
It's another day for doing some planning or for tidying up the loose ends from yesterday. This is also an excellent opportunity to arrange a long journey or holiday, so start making plans for your Christmas break if you haven't yet done so. Maybe you could visit someone you haven't seen recently or invite them to come and stay with you?
Lucky Number705
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
You're feeling rather remote and distant from everyone else today, making it difficult to connect emotionally. Maybe you're separated physically, and it makes you feel rather lonely. Perhaps you can't break through what seems to be an invisible barrier between you. Try not to fret unless this is part of a much bigger problem. Even then, there is little you can do about it right now.
Lucky Number973
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Your relationships are rather tricky and they need more care than normal. If your partner is gloomy and miserable, cheer them up or they'll do their best to drag you down to their depressing level. There could also be a big emotional gulf between you and a certain someone. Try not to worry too much about this unless it's part of a long-running and serious problem, in which case cut and run.
Lucky Number919
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Take care of yourself because your stamina is low and all activities take more effort than usual. Give your body some help by making sure you eat and drink sensibly, and also by snatching some rest whenever you get the chance. It won't help if you're feeling weighed down by the heavy burden of work or anxiety about someone's health, so try to keep such thoughts in proportion.
Lucky Number334
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
This is another good day for working hard at a close relationship in order to improve it. You could be drawn into a conversation with each other in which you talk about matters that are dear to your hearts, or about things that you would normally keep to yourself. A child may need your guidance at some point, and you'll be most effective if you can give this with a light touch and plenty of humor.
Comments