Horoscopes for Monday, November 13, 2017

November 13, 2017 5:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your imagination is working overtime today, filling your mind with all sorts of vivid images and concepts. The trick is knowing when to pay attention to these and when to dismiss them out of hand. Maybe at this stage you should jot them all down so you can go over them at your leisure. Your intuition is a good guide to what's going on around you.

Lucky Number

700

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your imagination is your best friend right now because it's allowing you to come up with some fabulous ideas and concepts. What's more, it's working in ways that you wouldn't normally expect because it's guiding you into making right decisions about your finances and long-term goals. It will also help to discuss these with a sympathetic listener.

Lucky Number

948

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Make the most of your intuition and instincts today because they'll be spot on. You'll pick up all sorts of impressions from the atmosphere around you. However, you should keep your feet on the ground and not allow your imagination to take over and lead you in misleading directions. You must also distinguish between reality and wishful thinking.

Lucky Number

799

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's wonderfully easy to talk to other people today, and there don't seem to be any of the usual constraints. You may even feel that some sort of telepathy is operating with a certain person because you're so in tune with each other. If you've been hoping that your relationship with a workmate will develop, things start to look very promising now.

Lucky Number

971

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're very alive to the nuances and subtleties of what people are saying today, enabling you to read between the lines and find out what they really mean. Or are you? Take care because this is a day when it's easy to kid yourself and hear what you want to hear in other people's words. Don't allow wishful thinking or prejudice to color your ability to listen.

Lucky Number

733

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

If you're currently trying to make progress on a property deal, home improvement plan or some other long-running domestic arrangements, you'll feel very optimistic about your chances of success today. However, it's important that you remain realistic even in the face of problems, so don't kid yourself that things are okay when you suspect that they aren't really.

Lucky Number

624

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

You have high hopes of a certain person today. Perhaps you're longing for them to notice you, you want them to do you a favor or you wish that they'd be nicer to you. You might be able to work a little magic now, but don't confuse fantasy with reality. If you've got some spare time you'll enjoy getting lost in a fascinating book or film, especially if it's completely escapist.

Lucky Number

104

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You can't help looking on the bright side today, because your God/Goddesses put a smile on your face. It's great to be so positive, but you must make sure that you're dealing with reality, and not wishful thinking. This is a super day for doing some domestic shopping, but take note of what the price tags say and do your best to stick to your budget. And don't say 'What budget?'!

Lucky Number

302

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're craving a little fantasy. It's the perfect time to spend the afternoon at the cinema, or to bury your nose in a mind-expanding book. You might even be inspired to create your own masterpiece! Your thoughts are ranging far and wide right now, and they could lead to some experiences of telepathy or ESP.

Lucky Number

209

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Keep your head if you're going shopping today, or you could talk yourself into buying all sorts of items you don't really need, or can't afford. Your will-power has shrunk, so you'll be easily seduced. Nevertheless, it's a good day to start your Christmas shopping, because you'll be inspired when it comes to choosing the perfect gift.

Lucky Number

642

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're in a visionary mood, which is great for thinking about what you want the future to bring. You could even be inspired to try some creative visualization in order to help turn your dreams into reality. However, it's important that you distinguish between wishful thinking and distinct possibilities, so don't kid yourself over impossible dreams.

Lucky Number

993

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Being born under the sensitive sign of Pisces means you have the knack of being able to tune into the atmosphere around you, and today is no exception. In fact, you'll find it surprisingly easy to connect with others and to read between the lines. If you're in charge of a group of people you'll be able to adjust your behavior to fit in with theirs and to get them on your side.

Lucky Number

529

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

