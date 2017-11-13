Horoscopes for Monday, November 13, 2017

Aries
Your imagination is working overtime today, filling your mind with all sorts of vivid images and concepts. The trick is knowing when to pay attention to these and when to dismiss them out of hand. Maybe at this stage you should jot them all down so you can go over them at your leisure. Your intuition is a good guide to what's going on around you.
Lucky Number700
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Your imagination is your best friend right now because it's allowing you to come up with some fabulous ideas and concepts. What's more, it's working in ways that you wouldn't normally expect because it's guiding you into making right decisions about your finances and long-term goals. It will also help to discuss these with a sympathetic listener.
Lucky Number948
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Make the most of your intuition and instincts today because they'll be spot on. You'll pick up all sorts of impressions from the atmosphere around you. However, you should keep your feet on the ground and not allow your imagination to take over and lead you in misleading directions. You must also distinguish between reality and wishful thinking.
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
It's wonderfully easy to talk to other people today, and there don't seem to be any of the usual constraints. You may even feel that some sort of telepathy is operating with a certain person because you're so in tune with each other. If you've been hoping that your relationship with a workmate will develop, things start to look very promising now.
Lucky Number971
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
You're very alive to the nuances and subtleties of what people are saying today, enabling you to read between the lines and find out what they really mean. Or are you? Take care because this is a day when it's easy to kid yourself and hear what you want to hear in other people's words. Don't allow wishful thinking or prejudice to color your ability to listen.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
If you're currently trying to make progress on a property deal, home improvement plan or some other long-running domestic arrangements, you'll feel very optimistic about your chances of success today. However, it's important that you remain realistic even in the face of problems, so don't kid yourself that things are okay when you suspect that they aren't really.
Lucky Number624
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You have high hopes of a certain person today. Perhaps you're longing for them to notice you, you want them to do you a favor or you wish that they'd be nicer to you. You might be able to work a little magic now, but don't confuse fantasy with reality. If you've got some spare time you'll enjoy getting lost in a fascinating book or film, especially if it's completely escapist.
Lucky Number104
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
You can't help looking on the bright side today, because your God/Goddesses put a smile on your face. It's great to be so positive, but you must make sure that you're dealing with reality, and not wishful thinking. This is a super day for doing some domestic shopping, but take note of what the price tags say and do your best to stick to your budget. And don't say 'What budget?'!
Lucky Number302
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You're craving a little fantasy. It's the perfect time to spend the afternoon at the cinema, or to bury your nose in a mind-expanding book. You might even be inspired to create your own masterpiece! Your thoughts are ranging far and wide right now, and they could lead to some experiences of telepathy or ESP.
Lucky Number209
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Keep your head if you're going shopping today, or you could talk yourself into buying all sorts of items you don't really need, or can't afford. Your will-power has shrunk, so you'll be easily seduced. Nevertheless, it's a good day to start your Christmas shopping, because you'll be inspired when it comes to choosing the perfect gift.
Lucky Number642
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You're in a visionary mood, which is great for thinking about what you want the future to bring. You could even be inspired to try some creative visualization in order to help turn your dreams into reality. However, it's important that you distinguish between wishful thinking and distinct possibilities, so don't kid yourself over impossible dreams.
Lucky Number993
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Being born under the sensitive sign of Pisces means you have the knack of being able to tune into the atmosphere around you, and today is no exception. In fact, you'll find it surprisingly easy to connect with others and to read between the lines. If you're in charge of a group of people you'll be able to adjust your behavior to fit in with theirs and to get them on your side.
Comments