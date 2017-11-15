Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Horoscopes

Aries

March 21-April 19

If you're wise you'll prepare yourself for some surprises now otherwise you could be caught napping. For instance, a close associate might take matters into their own hands and announce that they've done something on behalf of you both, yet without consulting you first. Or they could make some surprising suggestions about ways to improve your relationship, especially if these involve both of you having more personal freedom and independence.

Lucky Number

745

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The dynamic personality of you-know-who gives you a massive shot of energy and adrenalin today, making you feel on top of the world. It might be your other half who gives you this life-enhancing boost or it could be a friend, but either way they'll open your eyes to all sorts of exciting possibilities that you hadn't considered until now. Come on, Taurus, live a little!

Lucky Number

441

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

There's a wonderful bond between you and someone today, bringing you closer together and adding depth to your relationship. A lot of what happens between you now will remain unspoken, which will add to the special atmosphere and convince you that you're on the same wavelength. If you meet someone new today, it will be almost impossible to get them out of your mind.

Lucky Number

400

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Someone is in a very incisive mood today but they may not tell you what they're thinking about until they've made their decision. At that point, they could present you with a fait accompli. Will you care? Probably not, because you're in an easy going frame of mind. The question of a holiday or long-distance journey could come up at some point, filling you with excitement.

Lucky Number

131

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Do you have enough free time or do you feel like a slave to the rest of the family? If you long to have more time to yourself, start working out how you can manage it. Maybe you could get up earlier each day, or go to bed later. Or perhaps you should discuss your wishes with the rest of the family and, if necessary, set a few groundrules.

Lucky Number

712

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Familiar faces and places have special significance today, carrying even more meaning than usual. You might realize all over again how much someone means to you, or you could gain increased insight into a family problem. It will also be surprisingly easy to reach an agreement over something that might normally cause division or ill feeling.

Lucky Number

099

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

If there have been problems between you and someone recently, this is your chance to do something about it. You'll manage to combine diplomacy with some straight talking, enabling you to get your point across without ruffling any feathers. While you're about it, you might be able to have an in-depth conversation with someone which leads to greater understanding between you.

Lucky Number

881

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Do you fancy doing something on the spur of the moment? You're certainly in the mood to be spontaneous and carefree today, and you'll feel quite frustrated if you aren't allowed to express this side of yourself. If you've been admiring someone from afar but haven't dared do more than that, this is the ideal day to summon up your courage and ask them out. Right now, you've got nothing to lose.

Lucky Number

419

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There's a lot going on under the surface today, especially when you're with friends. You may not immediately be aware of all the undercurrents that are flowing between you, but once you start to tune into them you'll realize that you're very sensitive to other people's emotions and thoughts. You may even alter your conversation accordingly, in order to protect their feelings.

Lucky Number

542

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Postpone any activities that strike you as being tedious and concentrate on more attractive things instead. You're in a fun-loving and lively mood, so you need to enjoy yourself. And to make things even more interesting, there could be an intriguing encounter with someone who's very sexy and exciting. It will set you up for the rest of the day!

Lucky Number

901

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're eager to break out of what you see as a personal rut today. This might be a tendency to cling to the status quo rather than to try something new, or you may decide that you're far too wedded to your daily routine for comfort. Right now you'll enjoy doing a little experimenting without going over the top or burning your bridges.

Lucky Number

536

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You long to break out in some way today, and to do things that you find emancipating, exciting and which reflect your true personality. If anyone expects you to toe the party line or to do things you don't want to do, they'll be in for a rude awakening when you insist on going your own way instead. What happens now will be liberating and a huge blast of fresh air. It's great!

Lucky Number

592

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

